Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. 39,726,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,767,096. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,276,000 shares of company stock valued at $59,491,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

