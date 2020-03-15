Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Stake Lifted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,125 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,689,281 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $22,162,000 after buying an additional 791,294 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 120,834 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 100,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 40,363,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,471,850. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

