Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.263-2.329 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Genesco also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.90-5.40 EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on GCO. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Genesco has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
