Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.263-2.329 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Genesco also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.90-5.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCO. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Genesco has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.70 million. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

