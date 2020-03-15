Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Position Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155,398 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,419,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after buying an additional 2,142,732 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,972,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after buying an additional 1,849,788 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 189.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 654,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,756,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,961,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. Gerdau SA has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

