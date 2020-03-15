Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Position Boosted by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $31,525.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GOSS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 617,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.64 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

