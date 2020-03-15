HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,338 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded up $2.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. 3,730,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,687. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

