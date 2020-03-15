Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $22,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,546,000 after acquiring an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,056,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,622 shares of company stock worth $36,585,212. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IR traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.44. 2,770,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,505,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.84. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.