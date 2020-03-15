iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,264,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,365,000 after acquiring an additional 87,544 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 505,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. 5,201,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,708. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.