J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,515,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,358,000 after acquiring an additional 670,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,260,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,131,000 after acquiring an additional 389,917 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,880,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after acquiring an additional 327,445 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 835.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

NYSE:SJM traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

