Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.
NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.32.
MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.