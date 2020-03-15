Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

