MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in MasTec by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MasTec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,316. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

