Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Stock Position Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,748,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,871. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

