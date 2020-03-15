OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2020

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $311.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

OTCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Dividend History for OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit