OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $311.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.