Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 361.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,765 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.43% of Bitauto worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bitauto during the first quarter valued at $13,942,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bitauto by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 167,385 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitauto by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 384,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bitauto by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 370,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 130,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitauto by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 195,970 shares in the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitauto stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 685,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $18.09.

BITA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

