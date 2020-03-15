Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 747.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $13.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,533,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.