Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,137 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Target by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Target by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $8.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,391. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.87. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura cut their target price on Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

