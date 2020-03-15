Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,354 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.35% of Ping Identity worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PING stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

