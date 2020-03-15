Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $4.50 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 192.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SYF stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 13,296,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,281,330. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

