Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 1,129.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after purchasing an additional 366,999 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of SUI traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.34. The stock had a trading volume of 746,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,517. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.77. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

