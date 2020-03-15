Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 115,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $43,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after purchasing an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,971,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,767,000 after purchasing an additional 72,533 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

BC traded up $4.94 on Friday, hitting $41.61. 1,051,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

