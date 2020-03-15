Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 831.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,064 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Cision worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cision by 66.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cision by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cision by 35.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Cision by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,724,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 765,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

CISN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Shares of CISN stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading hours on Friday. Cision Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

