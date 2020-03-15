Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 85,902 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,902 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from to in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.74.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $23.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.49. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.00 and a 52 week high of $306.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.