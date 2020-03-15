Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $4.23 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after purchasing an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $12.26 on Friday, reaching $106.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,418,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.98. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.