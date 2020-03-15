Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $5.28 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,378,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 310,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,727 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,918.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC traded up $24.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.33. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.