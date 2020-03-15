Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 404,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of PG&E as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 183.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in PG&E by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PCG stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,191,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,123,273. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($13.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

