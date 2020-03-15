Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,371. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock worth $5,970,351. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

