Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $9.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,963,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $178.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

