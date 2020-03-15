Pacitti Group Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Main Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

XOP traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $9.46. 59,404,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,885,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $33.30.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.