Pacitti Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 174 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.7% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

VB traded up $8.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.64. 3,202,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,928. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $170.84.

