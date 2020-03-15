Pacitti Group Inc. Buys Shares of 314 Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 946,967 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after purchasing an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,803 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 216,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $18,496,000.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP traded up $7.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,608,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,838. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.84 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.05.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

