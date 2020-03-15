Pacitti Group Inc. Buys Shares of 374 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,719,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,380,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after purchasing an additional 928,286 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 42,146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after purchasing an additional 627,563 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,026,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

CHD stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $63.29. 4,123,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,284. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

