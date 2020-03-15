Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNP traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 667,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $57.36.

SNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

