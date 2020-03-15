Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $27,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. 61,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,855. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

