Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $28,000 in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 67,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 3,205.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 46,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr alerts:

NYSE:VMO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.65. 601,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,461. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.