Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $28,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,299 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMHC traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $14.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,228,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

