Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $29,000 in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,620 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,103,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 59,672 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,534,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,048,000 after purchasing an additional 112,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,056,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 74,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

