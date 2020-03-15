Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $29,000 in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,979,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,105. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

