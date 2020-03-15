Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $30,000 in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCEF stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $18.76. 466,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

