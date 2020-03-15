Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $30,000 in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,867. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

