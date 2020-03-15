Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $32,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after purchasing an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 930,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 928,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,345,000 after acquiring an additional 82,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 270,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

In other WP Carey news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPC stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.00%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

