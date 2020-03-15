Pacitti Group Inc. Invests $38,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

NYSE FIS traded up $11.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.90. 6,707,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.87 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

