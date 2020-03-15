Pacitti Group Inc. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. 9,130,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,361,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.04. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

