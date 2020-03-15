Pacitti Group Inc. Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. 5,461,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,670. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTI. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

