Pacitti Group Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 473 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,437,751. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.