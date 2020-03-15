Pacitti Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.22. The stock had a trading volume of 618,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,749. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.40 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

