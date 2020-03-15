Pacitti Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,904,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,877. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

