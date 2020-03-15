Pacitti Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 833 Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 833 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $27.29. 430,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,142. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.70. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone bought 327,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $8,449,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.