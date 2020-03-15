Pacitti Group Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ED traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.07. 5,699,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.30. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

