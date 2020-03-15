Pacitti Group Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,517,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of GL stock traded up $7.80 on Friday, hitting $71.58. 969,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $111.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,440,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.