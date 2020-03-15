Pacitti Group Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,284,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,152. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

